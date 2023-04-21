Prime Minister Rishi Sunak extends Eid wishes to Muslims in UK, around the world

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has issued Eid greetings to the British Muslim community, reflecting on their contributions to life in the UK.

In a message issued overnight on Thursday as Eid al Fitr is marked around the world over the course of this weekend, Sunak said he looked forward to welcoming representatives from the British Muslim community to Downing Street to celebrate the festival.

Downing Street annually hosts an Eid reception as well as events to mark other community festivals.

“As Ramadan comes to an end, I would like to send my warmest wishes to Muslims in the UK and around the world as they mark Eid al Fitr,” said Sunak.

“Eid is a timely opportunity to acknowledge the shared values which bind us together, particularly your compassion and dedication to contribute to charity and philanthropy. This was evident earlier this year, through the community’s outstanding response to support the victims of the earthquake in Turkey and Syria,” he said.

The 42-year-old British Indian leader noted that as families and friends come together to celebrate, he would like to pay tribute to the “incredible contribution” the Muslim community makes to the country.

“Whether it be in business, sports, media, our public services, or of course our NHS [National Health Service] and armed forces, British Muslims are helping to make the country the success it is. Eid Mubarak to everyone observing it today. I look forward to welcoming representatives from the British Muslim community to Downing Street to celebrate,” he added.

Sunak faces a busy day at work on Friday with all eyes on him as he reviews the findings of an independent report into allegations of bullying by civil servants against his close aide and Cabinet colleague, Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab.

The report by a barrister was submitted to the minister's boss, the Prime Minister, who is to decide the action to be taken if Raab is found to have breached the ministerial code.

While the Opposition has accused him of dithering and delay, Downing Street has stressed that the Prime Minister is closely studying the findings before announcing his decision on Raab, who is also the UK Justice Secretary and the final move may have to involve a mini shuffle of portfolios if there is a need to replace him.

