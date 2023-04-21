UK Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab resigns
British Deputy Prime Minister and justice minister Dominic Raab resigned on Friday, following an independent investigation into formal complaints about his behaviour.
In a letter to Prime Minister Rishi Sunak published on Twitter, Raab said the inquiry had set a dangerous precedent, but that he would remain supportive of the government.
