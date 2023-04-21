Left Menu

UK Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab resigns after bullying probe

British Deputy Prime Minister and justice minister Dominic Raab resigned on Friday, following an independent investigation into formal complaints of bullying. In a letter to Prime Minister Rishi Sunak published on Twitter, Raab said the inquiry had set a dangerous precedent, but that he would remain supportive of the government. "I called for the inquiry and undertook to resign, if it made any finding of bullying whatsoever.

Dominic Raab Image Credit: Wikimedia
In a letter to Prime Minister Rishi Sunak published on Twitter, Raab said the inquiry had set a dangerous precedent, but that he would remain supportive of the government. "I called for the inquiry and undertook to resign, if it made any finding of bullying whatsoever. I believe it is important to keep my word," Raab said.

However, he added: "In setting the threshold for bullying so low, this inquiry has set a dangerous precedent. It will encourage spurious complaints against Ministers, and have a chilling effect on those driving change on behalf of your government - and ultimately the British people." Raab's resignation means a third senior minister has departed over their personal conduct since Sunak entered Downing Street in October promising a government of integrity.

