Auto fitness certificate 'scam' at Burari centre: Delhi BJP

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-04-2023 14:45 IST | Created: 21-04-2023 14:37 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva on Friday alleged a ''scam'' in issuance of fitness test certificates for autorickshaws at the transport department's fitness centre at Burari here, and demanded the resignation of Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot.

No immediate reaction was available from the Delhi government or the Transport department on the allegations of the BJP.

At a press conference here, Sachdeva alleged that training certificates and vehicle fitness test certificates were being issued in the name of deceased drivers.

He said a delegation of Delhi BJP will meet Lt Governor VK Saxena with proof of alleged corruption at the Burari fitness centre and seek his intervention in the matter.

Sachdeva said auto drivers going to the Burari centre for fitness test of their vehicles are made to undergo a training session and alleged they are issued certificates without any training. Also, there is just one inspector at the Centre who is supposed to handle the rush of autorickshaws, he said.

Sachdeva showed a fitness test certificate issued in the name of a deceased driver, saying a probe was needed to unearth the ''scam''.

The auto driver had passed away on November 15, 2017 and his driving license number was used six times in 2022-23 for issuing training and fitness certificate, he charged.

The centre has become a big means of ''exploitation'' of drivers and vehicle owners and they have to pay Rs 1500-2000 for getting training and fitness certificate through brokers, he alleged.

