Kerala CM sends letter to Modi seeking safe repatriation of Indians from Sudan

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ensure the safe repatriation of Indian nationals, including those from Kerala, stuck in civil war-struck Sudan. As per the information received, several Keralites are stuck in remote areas of Sudan and need to be repatriated, he said.

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 21-04-2023 14:48 IST | Created: 21-04-2023 14:38 IST
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (File photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ensure the safe repatriation of Indian nationals, including those from Kerala, stuck in civil war-struck Sudan. In a letter sent to the PM on Thursday, Vijayan expressed gratitude for the efforts of the Ministry of External Affairs and the the Indian Mission in Sudan, saying the control room set up by the ministry would be of great help to Indians in the violence-hit country who need information and assistance. Vijayan, in the letter, told the PM that a large number of Keralites were currently employed in Sudan, mostly as health professionals and other skilled workers. ''The Government of Kerala has received petitions and calls stating that a number of our people are not able to access to basic amenities such as drinking water, electricity, food and medicines since the outbreak of the conflict,'' he said. As the Khartoum airport was heavily damaged in the air strikes, those who are stuck there have informed the state government that repatriation via the capital city does not appear to be an available option, the CM pointed out. As per the information received, several Keralites are stuck in remote areas of Sudan and need to be repatriated, he said. ''I request your (PM's) intervention and guidance to the persons concerned so as to make sure the safety of Indian nationals in Sudan and their safe repatriation at the earliest,'' Vijayan said. The Kerala CM also tweeted his request to the Prime Minister. The conflict in Sudan is a direct result of a vicious power struggle within the country's military leadership. The clashes are between Sudan's regular army and a paramilitary force called the Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

