Punjab Governor extends Eid-Ul-Fitr greetings to people

Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit has extended warm greetings to the people on the eve of Eid-ul-Fitr.

In his message, Purohit said the spirit of the auspicious festival which marks the culmination of the holy month of Ramzan, epitomises self-restraint, discipline and compassion, is ideal for all of us to imbibe and follow.

“Let us on this day rededicate ourselves to create a world that is free of falsehood and animosity, imbibing the spirit of brotherhood that is intrinsic to the occasion”, said the Governor.

He urged the people to celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr with a spirit of communal harmony, peace, love, cooperation and mutual understanding which would go a long way in strengthening national unity and integrity.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)