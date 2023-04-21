Britain sanctions Russian figures linked to jailing of Putin critic Kara-Murza

Britain on Friday sanctioned a Russian judge and four others linked to the arrest of British-Russian Kremlin critic Vladimir Kara-Murza who was jailed for 25 years this week.

"Russia’s treatment and conviction of Vladimir Kara-Murza once again demonstrates its utter contempt for basic human rights," British foreign minister James Cleverly said.

"The UK will continue to support Mr Kara-Murza and his family. I call on Russia to release him immediately and unconditionally."

