UK's Sunak accepts deputy Raab's resignation with 'great sadness'
Reuters | London | Updated: 21-04-2023 16:21 IST | Created: 21-04-2023 16:06 IST
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said on Friday he had accepted his deputy Dominic Raab's resignation with "great sadness" after Raab left government following the conclusion of an inquiry into claims he bullied colleagues.
"It is with great sadness that I have accepted your resgination," Sunak told Raab in a letter.
"But it is clear that there have been shortcomings in the historic process that have negatively affected everyone involved. We should learn from this how to better handle such matters in future."
