Autonomy founder Lynch's appeal against US extradition rejected by UK court

Tech entrepreneur Mike Lynch's extradition to the United States to face criminal charges over the $11 billion sale of software company Autonomy to Hewlett-Packard (HP) moved closer on Friday when London's High Court rejected his appeal.

Lynch, the company's co-founder, was once hailed as Britain's answer to Bill Gates. He now faces 17 U.S. charges over the 2011 takeover, which was one of Britain's biggest tech deals. He had appealed to the High Court to overturn a decision by Britain's home secretary (interior minister) to order his extradition in January.

But two High Court senior judges did not even grant him permission for an appeal. "We have concluded that none of the grounds of appeal are arguable, and we therefore refuse permission to appeal," they said in their ruling.

Lynch, who denies any wrongdoing, said he would explore his options including a possible appeal to the European Court of Human Rights. "The United States’ legal overreach into the UK is a threat to the rights of all British citizens and the sovereignty of the UK," he said in a statement.

His lawyers had argued at a hearing in March he should be prosecuted in Britain, where the Serious Fraud Office (SFO) has reserved the right to prosecute him if he is not extradited. But lawyers representing the U.S. government had said there was no reason to block the extradition, saying the SFO had ceded jurisdiction to U.S. prosecutors.

U.S. prosecutors want the 57-year-old to stand trial on charges of fraud and conspiracy. If found guilty, he could face a jail term of up to 20 years. Friday's judgment will limit Lynch's ability to continue his extradition fight.

HP sued Lynch in London's High Court following the deal. A judgment in January 2022 said the entrepreneur had masterminded an elaborate fraud to inflate the value of Autonomy. The judge said Lynch was aware that practices Autonomy engaged in were dishonest, its revenue recognition was improper and its accounts were false.

The deal - the centrepiece of a shift into software for HP - turned sour almost immediately, with the U.S. company writing down the value of Autonomy by $8.8 billion within a year. It sought damages from Lynch and his finance director, Sushovan Hussain.

Hussain was convicted of fraud in the United States and sentenced to five years in prison in 2019.

