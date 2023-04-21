Left Menu

Delhi CM Kejriwal approves Mukesh Goyal as presiding officer for MCD mayor poll

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has approved the name of senior AAP councillor Mukesh Goyal as presiding officer for the election of the mayor of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi MCD.Kejriwal in a tweet said that the file of the presiding officer appointment has been sent for the approval of Lt Governor VK Saxena.Mayor election is due on April 26.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has approved the name of senior AAP councillor Mukesh Goyal as presiding officer for the election of the mayor of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).

Kejriwal in a tweet said that the file of the presiding officer appointment has been sent for the approval of Lt Governor VK Saxena.

''Mayor election is due on April 26. In accordance with past tradition, I approved the name of Mukesh Goyal, seniormost councillor as presiding officer for the session to elect Mayor and Deputy Mayor. Sent file to LG. Decision is binding on LG unless he decides to refer the matter to the President,'' Kejriwal said in the tweet.

In February, a row had erupted with the AAP dispensation opposing tooth and nail, Saxena's decision to appoint BJP councillor Satya Sharma as the presiding officer. The elections to the post of mayor were conducted by Sharma amid stiff protests by the AAP counsellors and leaders in the MCD House.

The AAP had also protested against the appointment of 10 aldermen (honorary councillors) to the MCD by the Lt Governor.

