Germany needs alternatives to China, says finance minister

China remains an important economic partner for Germany, but liberal values should not be tossed out in the name of good business, said German Finance Minister Christian Lindner.

More emphasis needs to be placed on finding alternatives to China, which is now a systemic rival with global aspirations, he said on Friday, adding: "This will not be changed overnight."

