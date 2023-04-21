Left Menu

Thirty-seven militants surrender before Manipur CM

Thirty-seven cadres belonging to two outfits laid down their arms before Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh at a homecoming ceremony organised by the state home department here on Friday.Of the 37 militants, 36 belong to the Chin Kuki Liberation Army CKLA.

PTI | Imphal | Updated: 21-04-2023 17:40 IST | Created: 21-04-2023 17:30 IST
Thirty-seven militants surrender before Manipur CM
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Thirty-seven cadres belonging to two outfits laid down their arms before Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh at a homecoming ceremony organised by the state home department here on Friday.

Of the 37 militants, 36 belong to the Chin Kuki Liberation Army (CKLA). One cadre of Prepak (Pro) also surrendered at the programme. Speaking on the occasion, the chief minister said, ''With more insurgents laying down arms and putting their faith in the Narendra Modi-led BJP government, I am confident that we will strengthen peace and progress in Manipur.'' The surrendered weapons include four AK series rifles, one .22 rifle, one 303 rifle, one single barrel, one carbine, four pistols, two grenades, and 540 assorted ammunition.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: WHO launches mRNA vaccine hub in Cape Town; Marburg cases rise to sixteen in Equatorial Guinea and more

Health News Roundup: WHO launches mRNA vaccine hub in Cape Town; Marburg cas...

 Global
2
Wipro Consumer Care & Lighting acquires Kerala-based ready-to-cook brand Brahmins

Wipro Consumer Care & Lighting acquires Kerala-based ready-to-cook brand Bra...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: WHO launches mRNA vaccine hub in Cape Town; People lost faith in childhood vaccines during COVID pandemic, UNICEF says and more

Health News Roundup: WHO launches mRNA vaccine hub in Cape Town; People lost...

 Global
4
Galaxy Watch 5/5 Pro users can now track menstrual cycles using temperature sensor

Galaxy Watch 5/5 Pro users can now track menstrual cycles using temperature ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Urban Mobility: The Power of Technology-Driven Disruption

Powering the Pacific: How Containerized Energy Could Solve Energy Woes

Tech: A Blessing or a Curse?

Revolutionizing Higher Education: Can Technology Lead the Way?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023