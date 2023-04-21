Thirty-seven militants surrender before Manipur CM

Thirty-seven cadres belonging to two outfits laid down their arms before Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh at a homecoming ceremony organised by the state home department here on Friday.

Of the 37 militants, 36 belong to the Chin Kuki Liberation Army (CKLA). One cadre of Prepak (Pro) also surrendered at the programme. Speaking on the occasion, the chief minister said, ''With more insurgents laying down arms and putting their faith in the Narendra Modi-led BJP government, I am confident that we will strengthen peace and progress in Manipur.'' The surrendered weapons include four AK series rifles, one .22 rifle, one 303 rifle, one single barrel, one carbine, four pistols, two grenades, and 540 assorted ammunition.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)