UK lawmaker Alex Chalk to replace Raab as justice minister - Times
Reuters | London | Updated: 21-04-2023 18:16 IST | Created: 21-04-2023 17:59 IST
British lawmaker Alex Chalk will become the new justice minister following Dominic Raab's resignation earlier on Friday, the political editor for the Times newspaper said.
Raab, who held the posts of deputy prime minister and justice minister, resigned following a report into claims he bullied colleagues.
