UK lawmaker Alex Chalk to replace Raab as justice minister - Times

British lawmaker Alex Chalk will become the new justice minister following Dominic Raab's resignation earlier on Friday, the political editor for the Times newspaper said.

Raab, who held the posts of deputy prime minister and justice minister, resigned following a report into claims he bullied colleagues. Chalk, 46, currently serves in the Ministry of Defence as Minister for Defence Procurement - a post he has held since Rishi Sunak became Prime Minister in October.

Chalk served as a barrister for 14 years before becoming a lawmaker in 2015. He specialised in counter-terrorism, homicide and serious fraud cases before entering politics.

