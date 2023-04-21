US Domestic News Roundup: U.S. food banks warn of strain as Republicans seek food aid cuts; U.S. House Republicans squirm over Speaker McCarthy's debt ceiling proposal and more

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

U.S. food banks warn of strain as Republicans seek food aid cuts

Food banks across the United States are straining to meet spiking demand as high food costs and shrinking federal benefits drive scores of Americans to depend on free groceries, just as Republicans seek to narrow access to food assistance. President Joe Biden, who this week criticized Republicans' proposals to further cut benefits in order to shrink the country's deficit, pledged last year to end hunger in the U.S. by 2030.

U.S. House Republicans squirm over Speaker McCarthy's debt ceiling proposal

U.S. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy has begun working in earnest to persuade his fellow Republicans to support a $1.5 trillion increase in the nation's debt ceiling, amid early indications of a possible revolt in his thin majority. McCarthy faces the toughest test of his young speakership with a bill he hopes to pass in the House of Representatives next week -- a measure that rankles some in his rank-and-file by authorizing more government debt. He is trying to couple it with tough new spending controls.

Smart gun operating on facial recognition goes on sale in U.S

Colorado-based Biofire Tech is taking orders for a smart gun enabled by facial-recognition technology, the latest development in personalized weapons that can only be fired by verified users. But in a sign of the long, challenging road that smart guns have faced, a prototype twice failed to fire when demonstrated for Reuters this week. Company founder and Chief Executive Kai Kloepfer said the software and electronics have been fully tested, and the failure was related to the mechanical gun which was made from pre-production and prototype parts.

Explainer-Tax cuts, balanced budget: What's not in Republican McCarthy's debt plan?

U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Kevin McCarthy has floated a plan that would pair $4.5 trillion in spending cuts with a $1.5 trillion increase in the U.S. debt ceiling. His proposal does not include some of the more dramatic fiscal ideas floated by Republicans who control the House. Here are some possibilities that did not make the cut:

Exclusive-Lilly expects US Medicare to reverse course, fully cover Alzheimer's drugs

Eli Lilly and Co expects the U.S. Medicare health plan to back down from strict coverage limits on new Alzheimer's drugs as more evidence emerges in coming weeks showing that clearing amyloid brain plaques can help patients, a company executive told Reuters. Lilly plans to release results from a trial of its experimental amyloid-targeting drug donanemab before the end of June. More study data on Leqembi, a rival drug from partners Eisai Co Ltd and Biogen Inc, is also expected in the coming months.

Biden to sign executive order on 'environmental justice'

U.S. President Joe Biden plans to sign an executive order on Friday directing federal agencies to put more focus on environmental polices that do harm to communities, according to the White House. The order will establish a new Office of Environmental Justice within the White House aimed at coordinating efforts across the government. It would also require federal agencies to notify communities if toxic substances are released from a federal facility.

Biden considering launching re-election bid on Tuesday -sources

U.S. President Joe Biden may announce his re-election campaign by video as soon as Tuesday, two people familiar with the matter said on Thursday, setting the stage for a possible rematch with his Republican predecessor Donald Trump. A Tuesday announcement by Biden, 80, would come four years to the day after his 2020 campaign launch. One of the sources on Thursday cautioned that the exact timing could change.

US Supreme Court poised to act on abortion pill curbs

The U.S. Supreme Court is poised on Friday to determine whether the abortion pill mifepristone will continue to be broadly available in the United States as it weighs a bid by Democratic President Joe Biden's administration to defend the drug in a challenge to its regulatory approval by anti-abortion groups. The court faces a self-imposed deadline to act by 11:59 p.m. EDT (0359 GMT on Saturday) before restrictions on access to mifepristone, ordered by conservative U.S. District Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk in Texas on April 7, take effect.

As DeSantis stumbles, anti-Trump Republicans fear a rerun in 2024 campaign

Current and former Republican Party operatives who have spent years trying to banish Donald Trump from American political life say the former president's 2024 campaign has begun to gain so much steam that they fear he is by far the favorite to become the party's presidential nominee again. While the party's nomination race is still in its early days, the angst among "Never Trumpers" -- a small group of Republicans who have publicly opposed Trump since he was first elected in 2016 -- is a sign that the former president could be gaining momentum over his top potential rival Ron DeSantis.

Inside an Arizona nursery caring for drug-dependent babies

A nursery in Phoenix, Arizona, is treating some of the most vulnerable victims of the long-running U.S. opioid crisis: newborn babies. The facility treats babies with neonatal abstinence syndrome (NAS), a condition similar to withdrawal that develops when babies essentially become addicted to drugs their mothers use during pregnancy. Babies with NAS can tremble uncontrollably, clenching their muscles and gasping for breath.

