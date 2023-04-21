Left Menu

Argentina's President Fernandez says will not stand in 2023 elections

Reuters | Updated: 21-04-2023 18:59 IST | Created: 21-04-2023 18:59 IST
Argentine President Alberto Fernandez will not stand for re-election in the upcoming elections, scheduled for October this year, he said Friday in a surprise announcement on Twitter.

Fernandez said he would "hand over the presidential sash to whomever has been legitimately elected at the polls by the popular vote."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

