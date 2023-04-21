Left Menu

South Korea says summit with Biden to give significant attention to North Korea rights

Reuters | Updated: 21-04-2023 19:09 IST | Created: 21-04-2023 19:09 IST
South Korea's ambassador to Washington Cho Hyun-dong said on Friday he was sure North Korean human rights would be given significant attention in summit talks between South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and U.S. President Joe Biden next week.

In a virtual address to the same event at Washington's Center for Strategic and International Studies, South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin said the "dire" rights situation in North Korea must not be forgotten and the world should work together to address it.

South Korean President Yoon is to meet with Biden on Wednesday during a week-long state visit to the United States.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

