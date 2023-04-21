Karnataka man wipes rainwater from cutouts of PM Modi in Devanahalli

A local man was seen wiping rainwater from cutouts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi put up on the way to a proposed roadshow of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Karnataka's Devanahalli on Friday. Asked about why is he doing that and if he was paid, the man said, "I am doing it out of my belief. Modi ji is God to me. No one has paid me for it."

The 224-seat Assembly will go to polls on May 10 and the votes will be counted on May 13. Union Home Minister Amit Shah is on a three-day visit to poll-bound Karnataka from Friday as the state gears up for a fierce political battle in the month of May. This is Shah's first visit to Karnataka since the announcement of the polls last month.

Shah was supposed to hold roadshows in both Davanagere and Devanahalli. However, his roadshow was cancelled. Big names in Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and party president JP Nadda among others featured in the party's list of star campaigners for the May 10 Karnataka assembly elections.

The BJP released a list of 40-star campaigners on April 18 for the upcoming Karnataka Assembly elections for which the BJP has exerted full might to return to power. The other big names from the Centre which will seek votes for the party in BJP's "gateway to the South" (Karnataka) include Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi, Union Minister Smriti Irani and others.

Union Ministers Dharmendra Pradhan and Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya also feature in the list. The chief ministers of BJP-ruled states including Karnataka's Basavaraj Bommai who is seeking a second term, Uttar Pradesh's Yogi Adityanath, Assam's Himanta Biswa Sarma, Madhya Pradesh's Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will campaign for the party.

Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai, former Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, KS Eshwarappa who quit electoral politics also feature in the list. BJP Chief JP Nadda is also on a two-day visit to the state. This is Nadda's first visit to the State after the party announced candidates for the Assembly polls. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)