Raj traffic cop complains of harassment by men with 'political connections' in viral video

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 21-04-2023 20:35 IST | Created: 21-04-2023 20:35 IST
Rajasthan Police have launched a probe based on a viral video that showed a sobbing traffic head constable accusing a few men of misbehaving with him when he was clearing traffic in Churu district, officials said on Tuesday.

The video, shot by a man talking to the head constable, showed the policeman claiming that a few men with ''political connections'' harassed him and asked him to visit ''mantri ji ki kothi (minister's house)''.

The policeman did not name anyone in the clip.

But Rajasthan Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasra alleged that the policeman referred to Leader of Opposition Rajendra Rathore.

Rathore, the BJP MLA from Churu constituency, said he was not aware of the incident and was gathering information about it.

When the video circulated on social media, IG Bikaner range Om Prakash directed Churu SP Rajesh Kumar Meena to investigate the matter.

Churu Circle Officer Rajendra Burdak told PTI the incident took place on Monday when the head constable was trying to clear a traffic jam and some men allegedly misbehaved with him. He said the head constable will submit a written complaint on Tuesday.

''Rajendra Rathore sahab, will you win the election by threatening the people of Churu and the policemen? What message do you want to give by torturing the guardians of the law?'' Dotasra tweeted in Hindi, sharing the video.

''Instead of calling the conscientious policemen to your 'kothi' for the purpose of harassing them, you should bring your disobedient workers to the police station," he added.

Later, Rathore replied to Dotasra on Twitter, saying he was not aware of the incident and was gathering information about who misbehaved with the policeman.

He added that it has been Churu's tradition to respect policemen.

