Following are the top stories at 2100 hrs: NATION DEL59 PM-LD SUDAN **** PM Modi reviews security situation in Sudan; directs officials to make contingency evacuation plans New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday issued directions for the preparation of contingency plans to evacuate Indians from Sudan as he carried out a detailed review of the security situation in the violence-hit country at a high-level meeting. **** DEL79 CBI-LD MALIK **** CBI asks ex-J&K governor Satya Pal Malik to answer queries related to insurance 'scam' New Delhi: The CBI has asked former Jammu and Kashmir governor Satya Pal Malik to answer certain queries in connection with an alleged insurance scam in the Union Territory, officials said on Friday. **** DEL56 COVID-CENTRE-STATES **** Rise in Covid cases: Centre asks states to keep strict vigil, take pre-emptive action in any area of concern New Delhi: Amid rising cases of Covid, the Centre on Friday asked eight states including Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra to maintain a strict watch and take preemptive action in any area of concern to control any emerging spread of infection. **** DEL67 CLIMATE-WMO-LD REPORT **** 2022 fifth or sixth warmest year on record: WMO New Delhi: The global mean temperature in 2022 was 1.15 degrees Celsius above the pre-industrial (1850-1900) average, making it the ''fifth or sixth'' warmest year on record despite the La Nina conditions, the World Meteorological Organisation (WMO) said in a report on Friday. **** DEL81 GEHLOT-PILOT **** Ashok Gehlot's veiled attack on Pilot: 'Cong leaders should not do anything that damages party' New Delhi: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday said Congress workers and leaders should not do anything that damages the party, in remarks seen as a veiled attack on his former deputy Sachin Pilot who has been questioning the state government's alleged inaction in ''corruption'' cases. **** DEL86 LD EID **** Moon sighted, Eid to be celebrated in India on Saturday New Delhi: Eid-ul-Fitr, which marks the culmination of the fasting month of Ramzan, will be celebrated in the country on Saturday as the moon was sighted this evening. **** MDS13 ELECTIONS-KARNATAKA-SIDDARAMAIAH-INTERVIEW **** No Modi factor in K'taka polls, says Siddaramaiah, expects Muslims to back Cong with tactical voting Bengaluru: Senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah on Friday said ''Modi factor'' would not have an impact in the May 10 Karnataka Assembly polls and expects Muslims to solidly back his party by opting for tactical voting. By Kishore S **** BOM22 MH-LD AJIT-NCP MEET **** Ajit Pawar skips NCP convention in Mumbai, attends events in Pune Mumbai: Senior Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar on Friday skipped a meeting of his party's Mumbai unit raising eyebrows in political circles as speculation about his next political move refuses to die down. **** DEL85 RAHUL-LD-BUNGALOW VACATE **** Rahul Gandhi to hand over official bungalow on Saturday New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who was disqualified as MP after conviction in a defamation case, moved out all his belongings from his official residence on Friday, with sources saying he will hand over the 12, Tughlaq Lane bungalow to the Lok Sabha secretariat on April 22. **** BUSINESS DEL83 BIZ-LD RESULTS-RELIANCE **** Reliance reports highest ever quarterly net profit of Rs 19,299 cr New Delhi: Reliance Industries Ltd on Friday reported its highest-ever quarterly net profit of Rs 19,299 crore in January-March on the back of stronger earnings from the oil and petrochemicals business and steady growth in retail and telecom operations. **** DEL34 BIZ-TWITTER-LD BLUE TICK **** Bachchan to Rahul Gandhi: Twitter removes verified blue ticks for those not paying subscription fee New Delhi: Indian celebrities and top politicians ranging from Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi lost verified blue ticks on their Twitter accounts after Elon Musk's microblogging site started removing check mark icons from accounts that did not pay a subscription fee. **** LEGAL LGD27 SC-GODHRA-LD BAIL **** SC grants bail to 8 convicts in Godhra train burning case New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday granted bail to eight people sentenced to life imprisonment in the 2002 Godhra train burning case which plunged Gujarat into a communal conflagration. **** FOREIGN FGN64 NEPAL-BYPOLLS-INDIA-LD BORDER **** Nepal's border points with India sealed ahead of by-polls Kathmandu: Nepal's border points with India in the country's southern Bara district have been sealed for 72 hours in view of the by-election in Bara-2 constituency on Sunday. By Shirish B Pradhan ****

