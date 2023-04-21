Left Menu

German finance minister Lindner is re-elected as leader of Free Democrats

Reuters | Updated: 21-04-2023 21:07 IST
German Finance Minister Christian Lindner said on Friday he had been re-elected as leader of the Free Democrats (FDP), one of the three parties in the country's ruling coalition.

"Thank you for the re-election! I am delighted about the renewed trust. Now let's get on with the work!," Lindner said on Twitter.

Lindner won 88% of the votes at a conference of his liberal, pro-business party.

Revolutionizing Urban Mobility: The Power of Technology-Driven Disruption

Powering the Pacific: How Containerized Energy Could Solve Energy Woes

Tech: A Blessing or a Curse?

Revolutionizing Higher Education: Can Technology Lead the Way?

