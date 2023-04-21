German finance minister Lindner is re-elected as leader of Free Democrats

German Finance Minister Christian Lindner said on Friday he had been re-elected as leader of the Free Democrats (FDP), one of the three parties in the country's ruling coalition.

"Thank you for the re-election! I am delighted about the renewed trust. Now let's get on with the work!," Lindner said on Twitter.

Lindner won 88% of the votes at a conference of his liberal, pro-business party.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)