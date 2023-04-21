Left Menu

White House: No decision yet on evacuating US diplomats from Sudan

John Kirby, the White House national security spokesperson, said that for all American citizens in Sudan, they must "make their own arrangements to stay safe" as violence rocks the country. He said President Joe Biden had approved a plan earlier this week to move U.S. forces nearby in case they are needed to help evacuate American diplomats.

Reuters | Updated: 21-04-2023 21:18 IST | Created: 21-04-2023 21:18 IST
White House: No decision yet on evacuating US diplomats from Sudan

(Adds more comments) WASHINGTON, April 21 (Reuters) -

No decision yet has been made to evacuate American diplomatic personnel from Sudan but the United States is preparing for such an eventuality if it becomes necessary, the White House said on Friday. John Kirby, the White House national security spokesperson, said that for all American citizens in Sudan, they must "make their own arrangements to stay safe" as violence rocks the country.

He said President Joe Biden had approved a plan earlier this week to move U.S. forces nearby in case they are needed to help evacuate American diplomats. "We are simply pre-positioning some additional capabilities nearby in case that they're needed. But I want to stress again ... there's been no decision to move forward with any kind of an evacuation at this time," Kirby told reporters.

Kirby said the situation in the capital Khartoum remained tense and that the warring parties have been unable to stick to ceasefires that have been agreed upon. "We're focused right now on the situation we're in. We want to get all our government personnel consolidated and safe at the (U.S.) embassy," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: WHO launches mRNA vaccine hub in Cape Town; Marburg cases rise to sixteen in Equatorial Guinea and more

Health News Roundup: WHO launches mRNA vaccine hub in Cape Town; Marburg cas...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: WHO launches mRNA vaccine hub in Cape Town; People lost faith in childhood vaccines during COVID pandemic, UNICEF says and more

Health News Roundup: WHO launches mRNA vaccine hub in Cape Town; People lost...

 Global
3
Wipro Consumer Care & Lighting acquires Kerala-based ready-to-cook brand Brahmins

Wipro Consumer Care & Lighting acquires Kerala-based ready-to-cook brand Bra...

 India
4
Galaxy Watch 5/5 Pro users can now track menstrual cycles using temperature sensor

Galaxy Watch 5/5 Pro users can now track menstrual cycles using temperature ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Urban Mobility: The Power of Technology-Driven Disruption

Powering the Pacific: How Containerized Energy Could Solve Energy Woes

Tech: A Blessing or a Curse?

Revolutionizing Higher Education: Can Technology Lead the Way?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023