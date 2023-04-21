Left Menu

German finance minister Lindner is re-elected as leader of Free Democrats

German Finance Minister Christian Lindner was re-elected on Friday as leader of the Free Democratic Party (FDP), one of the three parties in the country's ruling coalition. "Thank you for the re-election! Lindner has been the leader of the FDP since 2013 and led the party back into the Bundestag lower house in 2017 after rebuilding support among voters.

Reuters | Updated: 21-04-2023 21:29 IST | Created: 21-04-2023 21:29 IST
German finance minister Lindner is re-elected as leader of Free Democrats

German Finance Minister Christian Lindner was re-elected on Friday as leader of the Free Democratic Party (FDP), one of the three parties in the country's ruling coalition.

"Thank you for the re-election! I am delighted about the renewed trust. Now let's get on with the work!," Lindner told members of his liberal, pro-business party on Twitter after securing 88% of the vote. Lindner has been the leader of the FDP since 2013 and led the party back into the Bundestag lower house in 2017 after rebuilding support among voters. Two years ago, he was re-elected as head of the party with 93% of the votes.

Although his re-election was not in doubt, it remained open whether he had lost support inside his party due to recent setbacks in state elections.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: WHO launches mRNA vaccine hub in Cape Town; Marburg cases rise to sixteen in Equatorial Guinea and more

Health News Roundup: WHO launches mRNA vaccine hub in Cape Town; Marburg cas...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: WHO launches mRNA vaccine hub in Cape Town; People lost faith in childhood vaccines during COVID pandemic, UNICEF says and more

Health News Roundup: WHO launches mRNA vaccine hub in Cape Town; People lost...

 Global
3
MP: Couple, their teenage daughter end lives by jumping before running train

MP: Couple, their teenage daughter end lives by jumping before running train

 India
4
Wipro Consumer Care & Lighting acquires Kerala-based ready-to-cook brand Brahmins

Wipro Consumer Care & Lighting acquires Kerala-based ready-to-cook brand Bra...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Urban Mobility: The Power of Technology-Driven Disruption

Powering the Pacific: How Containerized Energy Could Solve Energy Woes

Tech: A Blessing or a Curse?

Revolutionizing Higher Education: Can Technology Lead the Way?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023