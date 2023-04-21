Left Menu

National Civil Services Day: Maha CM lauds officials

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 21-04-2023 21:41 IST | Created: 21-04-2023 21:41 IST
National Civil Services Day: Maha CM lauds officials
  • Country:
  • India

The administration and the government were a team that worked for the welfare of the people, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said on Friday.

Speaking at an award function to mark National Civil Services Day, Shinde lauded the efforts of civil servants for the development of the state.

Shinde said his government was an all-inclusive regime for all-round development of the state and the bureaucracy was ensuring expeditious implementation of welfare decisions being taken.

''Recently, the state saw hailstorm, unseasonal rains, which causes distress to farmers, but you have been continuing your good work of providing relief irrespective of opposition criticism,'' the CM said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: WHO launches mRNA vaccine hub in Cape Town; People lost faith in childhood vaccines during COVID pandemic, UNICEF says and more

Health News Roundup: WHO launches mRNA vaccine hub in Cape Town; People lost...

 Global
2
MP: Couple, their teenage daughter end lives by jumping before running train

MP: Couple, their teenage daughter end lives by jumping before running train

 India
3
Korea published a compendium with 39 K-CSR Stories Featuring Social Development Projects Implemented by 18 Korean Companies Based in India

Korea published a compendium with 39 K-CSR Stories Featuring Social Developm...

 India
4
Science News Roundup: Scientists identify mind-body nexus in human brain; Virgin Orbit blames 'dislodged filter' for January launch failure and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists identify mind-body nexus in human brain; Vi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Urban Mobility: The Power of Technology-Driven Disruption

Powering the Pacific: How Containerized Energy Could Solve Energy Woes

Tech: A Blessing or a Curse?

Revolutionizing Higher Education: Can Technology Lead the Way?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023