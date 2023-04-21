Left Menu

Hindutva activist lashes out against BJP for withdrawing security

PTI | Mangaluru | Updated: 21-04-2023 22:15 IST | Created: 21-04-2023 22:15 IST
Hindu right wing leader Satyajith Surathkal on Friday strongly criticised the state government's decision to withdraw the security provided to him on account of the Assembly elections. Addressing reporters at the press club here, Surathkal, who is Dakshina Kannada district Hindu Jagaran Forum leader, said BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel and RSS leaders would be responsible if he got killed during the election process. Surathkal said he had been provided security for the past 16 years. ''It is now removed on the pretext of elections and even my revolver has been taken. Appeals made to the state Home Minister and Sangh Parivar leaders proved futile," he said. Surathkal said he had been receiving threats only because he stood for the Hindutva cause. "I have no political ambition and will continue the fight," he said. Dakshina Kannada district Hindu Jagarana Vedike leaders Raviraj, Nagesh and others were present at the press conference.

