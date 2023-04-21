This was bound to happen: Cong as CBI asks ex-JK guv Malik to answer queries on insurance 'scam'

Soon after the CBI called Satya Pal Malik with regard to the alleged insurance scam in Jammu and Kashmir, the Congress on Friday said this was bound to happen ever since the former governor ''exposed'' the ''power hungry nature'' of the Modi government.

''After all, PM Modi could not help it. Satyapal Malik ji exposed him before the country. Now CBI has called Malik ji. This was bound to happen,'' the Congress said on Twitter, soon after the CBI called Malik for answering queries relating to the alleged insurance scam in the Union Territory.

AICC general secretary K C Venugopal also said, ''Since the day Sh. Satyapal Malik exposed the corrupt, incompetent and power hungry nature of the Modi government, it was clear that he will be targeted by the PM's lapdog agencies.'' ''Modi ji, these agencies are meant to catch actual criminals, not to settle your political scores,'' Venugopal said in a tweet.

The CBI has asked former Jammu and Kashmir governor Satya Pal Malik to answer certain queries in connection with an alleged insurance scam in the Union Territory, officials said on Friday.

This is the second time in seven months that Malik, who has served as the governor of various states, will be questioned by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). He was questioned in October last year after he concluded his gubernatorial responsibilities in Bihar, Jammu and Kashmir, Goa, and finally Meghalaya.

The CBI move comes barely a week after Malik gave an interview to ''The Wire'', in which he made critical remarks about the BJP-led Centre, especially regarding its handling of Jammu and Kashmir where he served as the last governor before the erstwhile state was bifurcated into Union territories.

