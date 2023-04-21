Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-04-2023 22:36 IST | Created: 21-04-2023 22:23 IST
Justice S K Bhatti appointed acting chief justice of Kerala HC
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
Justice S K Bhatti was on Friday appointed the acting chief justice of the Kerala High Court.

Incumbent Chief Justice S Nanikunar demits office on April 23.

Law Minister Kiren Rijiju tweeted about the appointment.

''In exercise of the power conferred by the Constitution of India, Hon'ble President of India has appointed Justice SK Bhatti as Acting Chief Justice of Kerala High Court with effect from April 24, 2023,'' he said.

While Supreme Court judges retire at the age of 65, high court judges superannuate at 62.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

