Gangster Atiq Ahmed's killers are followers of Godse: Owaisi

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi on Friday alleged that those who shot dead gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother in UP were following in the footsteps of Nathuram Godse, who assassinated Mahatma Gandhi, and called them ''terrorists,'' who were part of a terror module.

Owaisi, who was addressing a gathering here, sought to know why UAPA has not been slapped against them. He targetted Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adiytanath over the killing of Atiq Ahmad and and his brother Ashraf, who were in police custody. Noting that the perpetrators hailed from poor families as reported in the media, he wondered how did they get hold of a revolver worth Rs eight lakh each. Owaisi also cited a media report, which quoted a police officer as saying that the perpetrators were given training for at least a month before killing the duo. ''...it is understood from this that they were given practice. It is understood from this that these three killers were illegitimate children of Godse. Because, Godse also shot Gandhi dead. These are successors of Godse,'' he claimed. ''... these three people are part of terror cell. I have a suspicion. There are such people in our country, don't know how many, who were given training, who were given weapons, who were told that you have to fulfil the dream of Godse.'' Recalling the 2022 incident in Uttar Pradesh, when his convoy was attacked, he claimed that 'Jai Shri Ram' slogans were raised the accused. When those who fired at him were asked about the motive for committing the crime, they replied that they wanted to become famous, Owaisi pointed out. ''Here also, it is the same. .. They are also saying we want to become famous. It is not becoming famous. It is a group which I call terror cell. It is a terror cell which fired bullets at those two persons who were given punishment by court, who were in police custody. The killers were terrorists and module of a terror cell,'' he said. Speaking of the bomb blast at the Macca Masjid in Hyderabad 16 years ago, the AIMIM chief said it was the job of the government to appeal against the acquittal of the accused, but it did not do so. Referring to the cases of Mecca Masjid blast, Malyana in Uttar Pradesh and Naroda in Gujarat, he questioned whether justice will not be served in those cases. He also urged the Telangana government to make public the 'Bhaskar Rao commission report on firing' after the Mecca Masjid blast. Alluding to former Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik's reported statement on Pulwama attack, the AIMIM leader hit out at Malik for allegedly not raising the issue earlier. Owaisi blamed the NDA government at the Centre for the death of the soldiers in the Pulwama attack.

