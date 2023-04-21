Left Menu

Pune jumbo COVID centre: Four of firm booked for irregularities

PTI | Pune | Updated: 21-04-2023 22:34 IST | Created: 21-04-2023 22:34 IST
A case has been registered against four persons connected to a firm for allegedly obtaining through fraudulent means a contract to run a COVID jumbo hospital in Pune, a police official said on Friday.

The case was registered against Sujit Patkar of Lifeline Hospital Management Services and three partners identified as Hemant Gupta, Sanjay Shah and Raju Salunkhe on the complaint of the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority, he said.

Incidentally, Bharatiya Janata Party leader Kirit Somaiya had filed a complaint with PMRDA and police alleging irregularities on the part of the firm.

''A case has been registered for cheating and other offences. The partners of the firm are accused of submitting fraudulent documents to obtain the contract,'' the senior police official said.

Tweeting on the development, Somaiya claimed the contract for the Shivaji Nagar Pune Jumbo COVID Centre was obtained by the firm through fraud.

Somaiya alleged three COVID patients died at the centre and several suffered permanent losses.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

