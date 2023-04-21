Left Menu

4 dead as bus collides with truck in Ayodhya

PTI | Ayodhya | Updated: 21-04-2023 22:42 IST | Created: 21-04-2023 22:34 IST
4 dead as bus collides with truck in Ayodhya
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
At least four people were killed and eight injured on Friday as a bus collided with a loaded truck, officials said.

They said a rescue operation is in full swing, and more than a dozen ambulances have been deployed.

''As of now, the death toll stands at four. Eight people are injured,'' District Magistrate Nitish Kumar told PTI.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed grief over the loss of lives in the accident, his office said in a tweet in Hindi.

The chief minister also directed the district administration to take the injured to the hospital immediately and provide them with proper treatment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

