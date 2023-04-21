Senior Mizoram Cong MLA quits as state treasurer ahead of assembly poll

Left Menu

21-04-2023
In a setback to the opposition Congress in Mizoram ahead of the assembly election, state treasurer and sitting MLA Zodintluanga Ralte has stepped down from his position, party sources said on Friday.

Ralte, the leader of the Congress Legislature Party (CLP), said he was unhappy with the leadership of state party unit president Lalsawta.

His resignation letter was received by party vice-president Lal Thanzara on behalf of Lalsawta who is currently in Delhi.

''There is no collective leadership. Lalsawta took unilateral decisions on several important issues against the party's constitution and principles,'' he alleged.

Ralte also accused the president of undermining various committees which are a part and parcel of the Congress' strength.

The four-time MLA, however, ruled out joining any other political party.

''I am the Congress Legislature Party leader. I have no intention of joining another party,'' he said.

The state party leadership will decide on Ralte's resignation once the president returns from Delhi, Lal Thanzara told PTI.

Lalsawta could not be contacted for comments.

The assembly election in the state is due later this year.

