Left Menu

Man wipes PM Modi's cutout in Karnataka, wins hearts

Have a look at this beautiful video from Devanahalli, Karnataka, Shah tweeted. The BJP in Karnataka tweeted that the people of the country consider Modi as their family member.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 21-04-2023 23:00 IST | Created: 21-04-2023 23:00 IST
Man wipes PM Modi's cutout in Karnataka, wins hearts
  • Country:
  • India

A video of a man wiping rain water off the cutout of Prime Minister Narendra Modi erected in Devanahalli near here, ahead of a BJP road show, has gone viral.

The video shows an elderly man clad in white shirt and dhoti wiping the cutout of the Prime Minister drenched in rain on Friday evening. When the person who shot the video asked him whether he was doing it for money, the man replied, ''I don't need money. I don't take money from anyone. I am doing it because of my love and trust on him (PM Modi).'' Choking in emotion, he said, ''To us Modi is God.'' After his road show was cancelled owing to downpour, Union Minister Amit Shah shared the video on his Twitter handle.

''The unwavering trust in PM @narendramodi Ji and the selfless affection for him is what the BJP has earned and it is its source of strength. Have a look at this beautiful video from Devanahalli, Karnataka,'' Shah tweeted. The BJP in Karnataka tweeted that the people of the country consider Modi as their family member.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: WHO launches mRNA vaccine hub in Cape Town; People lost faith in childhood vaccines during COVID pandemic, UNICEF says and more

Health News Roundup: WHO launches mRNA vaccine hub in Cape Town; People lost...

 Global
2
MP: Couple, their teenage daughter end lives by jumping before running train

MP: Couple, their teenage daughter end lives by jumping before running train

 India
3
Korea published a compendium with 39 K-CSR Stories Featuring Social Development Projects Implemented by 18 Korean Companies Based in India

Korea published a compendium with 39 K-CSR Stories Featuring Social Developm...

 India
4
Science News Roundup: Scientists identify mind-body nexus in human brain; Virgin Orbit blames 'dislodged filter' for January launch failure and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists identify mind-body nexus in human brain; Vi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Urban Mobility: The Power of Technology-Driven Disruption

Powering the Pacific: How Containerized Energy Could Solve Energy Woes

Tech: A Blessing or a Curse?

Revolutionizing Higher Education: Can Technology Lead the Way?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023