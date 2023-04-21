Families of DTC bus conductor, civil defence volunteer who died due to COVID-19 get Rs 1 cr cheques

Left Menu

He passed away after getting infected while being on COVID-19 duty on May 22, 2021.He is survived by his wife and two children, who lives in Qutub Garh in North West Delhi.Reena, on the other hand, was a 35-year-old Civil Defence Volunteer and a resident of Bhagwati Vihar in Uttam Nagar.

Delhi Revenue Minister Kailash Gahlot on Friday gave cheques for Rs 1 crore each to the families of a DTC bus conductor and a civil defence volunteer who lost their lives due to COVID-19.

The minister visited the residence of Sunil Kumar at Qutub Garh and the residence of Reena at Bhagwati Vihar in Uttam Nagar. Kumar was a contractual conductor in the Delhi Transport Corporation, and Reena was a Civil Defence Volunteer in the Revenue Department.

During his visit, Gahlot expressed his condolences to the family members of the Corona warriors and assured them of all possible help from the government. He also added that the Kejriwal government will always stand with the families of Covid warriors who sacrificed their lives to protect humanity and society, without caring for their own lives.

While acknowledging that no amount of money can compensate for the loss of a loved one, he said this ''Samman Rashi'' is a way for the Kejriwal government to pay tribute to the sacrifice made by these Corona warriors.

He extended his gratitude to all the Corona warriors who have served the people while risking their own lives.

Kumar was a 47-year-old contractual conductor at the DTC and had been serving the organisation for the last 11 years. He passed away after getting infected while being on COVID-19 duty on May 22, 2021.

He is survived by his wife and two children, who lives in Qutub Garh in North West Delhi.

Reena, on the other hand, was a 35-year-old Civil Defence Volunteer and a resident of Bhagwati Vihar in Uttam Nagar. She was posted at the SDM office in Nand Nagri when she got infected while on duty. She passed away on May 30, 2020. She is survived by her husband, a son, and a daughter.

''Late Sunil and Reena were very hardworking and dedicated staff. I can understand the pain and grief of his family. While we cannot bring him back, I, on behalf of the Delhi government, have provided him with the monetary support of Rs 1 crore,'' said Gahlot.

