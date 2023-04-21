Left Menu

BJP man, friend booked for 'objectionable' statements about Shiv Sena leader in Thane

PTI | Thane | Updated: 21-04-2023 23:16 IST | Created: 21-04-2023 23:16 IST
BJP man, friend booked for 'objectionable' statements about Shiv Sena leader in Thane
  • Country:
  • India

A Bharatiya Janata Party leader from Thane and one more person were booked on Friday for allegedly making objectionable statements against a Shiv Sena leader, a police official said.

The duo, identified as Thane BJP secretary Pramod Chavan and his friend Ganesh Dalvi, were booked on the complaint of Shiv Sena Nashik's 'sampark parmukh' Sanjay Bacchav, the Kopri police station official said.

They have been charged under Indian Penal Code sections 153A and 500 for creating enmity among groups and defamation as well as provisions of SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, but no arrest has been made, he added.

As per the complaint, the two had posted derogatory matter about Shiv Sena leader and former Thane mayor Naresh Mhaske.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: WHO launches mRNA vaccine hub in Cape Town; People lost faith in childhood vaccines during COVID pandemic, UNICEF says and more

Health News Roundup: WHO launches mRNA vaccine hub in Cape Town; People lost...

 Global
2
MP: Couple, their teenage daughter end lives by jumping before running train

MP: Couple, their teenage daughter end lives by jumping before running train

 India
3
Korea published a compendium with 39 K-CSR Stories Featuring Social Development Projects Implemented by 18 Korean Companies Based in India

Korea published a compendium with 39 K-CSR Stories Featuring Social Developm...

 India
4
Science News Roundup: Scientists identify mind-body nexus in human brain; Virgin Orbit blames 'dislodged filter' for January launch failure and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists identify mind-body nexus in human brain; Vi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Urban Mobility: The Power of Technology-Driven Disruption

Powering the Pacific: How Containerized Energy Could Solve Energy Woes

Tech: A Blessing or a Curse?

Revolutionizing Higher Education: Can Technology Lead the Way?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023