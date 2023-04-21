Atishi reviews Delhi's monsoon preparedness, directs officials to complete desilting of drains

Delhi Public Works Department (PWD) minister Atishi held a review meeting with the officials on Friday to take stock of the department's preparations to prevent waterlogging in Delhi during the monsoon season. "She directed the concerned officials to ensure that the system is in place to prevent waterlogging before the monsoon season so that no inconvenience is caused to the public," stated an official release.

Giving directions to the officials, the minister said, "The desilting work of the PWD's drains should be completed within stipulated timelines and its report should be submitted on a weekly basis." "Under the leadership of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, we are committed to working towards freeing Delhi from waterlogging. PWD has identified 165 waterlogging spots and 5 hotspots across Delhi and is fully prepared to tackle the waterlogging problem in these areas," she added.

During the meeting, officials informed that if necessary, the PWD will also deploy its mobile pump units in the monsoon. "PWD has installed 128 pump houses, which have over 700 pumps. 11 pump houses are fully automatic and will start operating automatically as the water level rises, using sensors. During the monsoon season, PWD will also deploy its mobile pump units, if necessary," the release added.

"Officials also mentioned that the desilting work of PWD's drains is ongoing and the first phase of desilting work will be completed by May 31. During the monsoon, PWD's central control room will monitor serious waterlogging areas through 24-hour CCTV surveillance. In addition to this, PWD will establish control rooms at 10 other locations," it added. In the meeting, officials mentioned that a helpline number will be launched where people can register waterlogging-related complaints.

"People can register waterlogging-related complaints, for which PWD will issue a helpline number during the monsoon season. PWD has marked 165 areas with waterlogging problems, and preparations are underway to address their needs and tackle waterlogging issues," the release mentioned. In the meeting, five main waterlogging hotspots were identified -- New Rohtak Road, Under Zakira Nagar Flyover, Loni Road Golchakkar, Jahangirpuri Metro Station and Karala Kanjhawala Road.

Delhi Jal Board (DJB) officials mentioned that they have undertaken various measures to prevent waterlogging. "Various measures have been taken up by the Delhi Jal Board to prevent waterlogging in these areas. This includes increasing the capacity of existing pump houses, drain modification, constructing new drains, and many other solutions," it mentioned.

During the meeting, PWD officials also mentioned the measures taken by the department to prevent waterlogging at Minto Bridge, Pul Prahladpur Underpass and IP Estate Ring Road. "To prevent waterlogging at Minto Bridge, the Kejriwal government took several permanent steps last year, and despite unexpected rainfall, people did not have to face waterlogging here. The PWD has created an additional drain as well. The waterlogging area is monitored 24*7 by CCTV cameras and automatic water level pumps have been installed," it said.

"To prevent waterlogging at Pul Prahladpur Underpass, two years ago repeated cases of waterlogging were reported here. To prevent the same, PWD has constructed an underground reservoir with a capacity of 7.5 lakh litres and also installed a permanent pump house of 600 horsepower here. As a result, there was no problem of waterlogging here during the last monsoon season," the release stated further. "To eliminate the water logging problem on Ring Road, a pump with a capacity of 5 lakh litres was constructed here last year, along with a drain of 650 meters. This helped in preventing water logging last year," it added. (ANI)

