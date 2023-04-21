Uttarakhand govt is determined to ensure a safe Char Dham Yatra: CM Dhami

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday said that the state government is determined to ensure a safe Char Dham Yatra. While participating in the launch program of 'Rishikesh to Char Dham Yatra - 2023" at ISBT Rishikesh, CM Dhami said, "I pray to Baba Kedar, Badrivishal, Maa Gangotri and Maa Yamanotri that like last year, the Char Dham Yatra should be completed safely with joy and pomp".

"The state government is determined to ensure a safe Char Dham Yatra. The preparations related to Char Dham Yatra are being constantly reviewed by the government at every level. It will be our endeavour that every devotee who returns to his home after the completion of the yatra, should take with him the golden memories of the time spent in Devbhoomi Uttarakhand," he added. "On this occasion, he welcomed the pilgrims going to Char Dham by garlanding them and flagged off the buses full of pilgrims for the yatra. Chief Minister Shri Dhami also distributed the relief kit being provided by Hans Foundation to the drivers, conductors and devotees," the official statement said.

While addressing the event, CM Dhami said that Char Dham Yatra creates many opportunities for employment in the state. "It is a festival for the state of Uttarakhand. He said that lakhs of devotees from the country and abroad come to Uttarakhand. This creates many employment opportunities in the state. So far this year, 16 lakh people have registered for the Yatra. The government will ensure that the journey of every devotee is 100 per cent safe. As soon as the Yatra was over in 2022, the government started preparing for the 2023 Yatra. Devotees who visit Char Dham have special blessings from God," it mentioned.

CM Dhami also mentioned that in the year 2023, devotees will be able to see the master plan in Badrinath. "Grand and divine reconstruction work of Kedarnath has been done under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and from this year the devotees will also see the work of master plan in Badrinath Dham. He said that the Prime Minister has laid the foundation stone of the ropeway from Hemkund Sahib and Gaurikund to Kedarnath, due to which the yatra will become more auspicious in the coming times," it said.

"Compared to before the construction of the all-weather road, today passengers are reaching Char Dham from Rishikesh in very less time. He said that it is the duty of the government to take care of every pilgrim coming to the state," it added. Uttarakhand CM Dhami also mentioned that a decision has been taken by the government to "shower flowers by helicopter" on pilgrims coming on the Chardham Yatra.

"Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said that the Joint Rotation Yatra Arrangement Committee provides its support to the pilgrims in completing the Yatra, which is highly commendable. He said that it is the effort of the state government that every comfort and facility should be provided to the devotees when they come on Char Dham Yatra so that they make up their minds to visit Uttarakhand again and again in future so that our tourism industry can get a boost. This time, a decision has also been taken by the government to "shower flowers by helicopter" to welcome the pilgrims coming on the Char Dham Yatra," the official statement said. "CM Dhami also appealed to police and administrative officials engaged in the Char Dham Yatra, from the cleaning staff to those deployed in security, that we all should do the best work at our level. So that no devotee coming for the yatra should face any inconvenience, with mutual cooperation and God's blessings, we all will be able to complete this journey safely," the official statement added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)