Left Menu

Anil Vij suspends DG set incharge over power disruption at Gurugram Civil Hospital

Taking cognizance of interruption in power supply at the Civil Hospital in Gurugram, Haryana Home and Health Minister Anil Vij Friday ordered the suspension of a Biomedical engineer, who is also incharge of the Diesel Generator DGset, and asked the Principal Medical Officer to go on leave.The Home and Health Minister was presiding over the review meeting on the status of Covid and health resources at PWD Rest House in Gurugram.

PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 21-04-2023 23:59 IST | Created: 21-04-2023 23:59 IST
Anil Vij suspends DG set incharge over power disruption at Gurugram Civil Hospital
  • Country:
  • India

Taking cognizance of interruption in power supply at the Civil Hospital in Gurugram, Haryana Home and Health Minister Anil Vij Friday ordered the suspension of a Biomedical engineer, who is also incharge of the Diesel Generator (DG)set, and asked the Principal Medical Officer to go on leave.

The Home and Health Minister was presiding over the review meeting on the status of Covid and health resources at PWD Rest House in Gurugram. DC Nishant Kumar Yadav apprised the Home and Health Minister about the situation of Covid in Gurugram district.

Yadav said a mock drill has been done in Gurugram district to test the preparedness to deal with Covid. Along with this, a committee has been formed under the chairmanship of SDM in case of interruption of power supply at Civil Hospital located in Sector 10. The Health Minister ordered action against the officer concerned for negligence in the matter.

The minister ordered suspension of Biomedical Engineer an DG set incharge Jaidev and said Principal Medical Officer Dr. Deepa be sent on leave.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: WHO launches mRNA vaccine hub in Cape Town; People lost faith in childhood vaccines during COVID pandemic, UNICEF says and more

Health News Roundup: WHO launches mRNA vaccine hub in Cape Town; People lost...

 Global
2
MP: Couple, their teenage daughter end lives by jumping before running train

MP: Couple, their teenage daughter end lives by jumping before running train

 India
3
Korea published a compendium with 39 K-CSR Stories Featuring Social Development Projects Implemented by 18 Korean Companies Based in India

Korea published a compendium with 39 K-CSR Stories Featuring Social Developm...

 India
4
Coca-Cola Company proposes returning 35 acres of land to Kerala govt

Coca-Cola Company proposes returning 35 acres of land to Kerala govt

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Urban Mobility: The Power of Technology-Driven Disruption

Powering the Pacific: How Containerized Energy Could Solve Energy Woes

Tech: A Blessing or a Curse?

Revolutionizing Higher Education: Can Technology Lead the Way?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023