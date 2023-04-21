Anil Vij suspends DG set incharge over power disruption at Gurugram Civil Hospital

Taking cognizance of interruption in power supply at the Civil Hospital in Gurugram, Haryana Home and Health Minister Anil Vij Friday ordered the suspension of a Biomedical engineer, who is also incharge of the Diesel Generator (DG)set, and asked the Principal Medical Officer to go on leave.

The Home and Health Minister was presiding over the review meeting on the status of Covid and health resources at PWD Rest House in Gurugram. DC Nishant Kumar Yadav apprised the Home and Health Minister about the situation of Covid in Gurugram district.

Yadav said a mock drill has been done in Gurugram district to test the preparedness to deal with Covid. Along with this, a committee has been formed under the chairmanship of SDM in case of interruption of power supply at Civil Hospital located in Sector 10. The Health Minister ordered action against the officer concerned for negligence in the matter.

The minister ordered suspension of Biomedical Engineer an DG set incharge Jaidev and said Principal Medical Officer Dr. Deepa be sent on leave.

