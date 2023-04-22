Left Menu

Biden to pledge 'substantial' steps to underscore nuclear deterrence for South Korea -officials

Updated: 22-04-2023 01:46 IST
Biden to pledge 'substantial' steps to underscore nuclear deterrence for South Korea -officials

At a summit next week between President Joe Biden and South Korean leader Yoon Suk Yeol the United States will pledge "substantial" steps to underscore its commitment to extended deterrence against nuclear attack for South Korea, a senior U.S. official said on Friday.

"We are working extraordinarily and intensively with the South Koreans to take the necessary steps to buttress both public perception and the reality of our commitments," the official told Reuters ahead of Yoon's summit with Biden next Wednesday.

