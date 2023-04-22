Left Menu

Deposition of ex-prosecutor in New York Trump probe set for May after appeal dropped

Reuters | Updated: 22-04-2023 06:03 IST | Created: 22-04-2023 06:03 IST
A deposition before a congressional committee of Mark Pomerantz, an ex-prosecutor who once led the Manhattan district attorney's criminal inquiry into former President Donald Trump, will go ahead on May 12, after an appeal by the DA's office was dropped, a spokesperson for the committee's chair said on Friday.

A spokesperson for the Manhattan district attorney said it was pleased with the resolution, "which ensures any questioning of our former employee will take place in the presence of our General Counsel on a reasonable, agreed upon timeframe."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

