"Have been called by CBI in J-K insurance case": Satyapal Malik

Former J-K Governor Satyapal Malik on Friday said that he has been called by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for giving clarification regarding the alleged insurance scam in Jammu and Kashmir. "CBI has asked me to come to their Delhi office to give clarification regarding the alleged insurance scam in J-K on April 27 or 28," Malik said.

This comes days after the former Governor had alleged an insurance scam involving Reliance General Insurance in J-K. He had also alleged the involvement of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leader Ram Madhav in the matter. Responding to Malik's allegations, Ram Madhav on April 13 had sent a legal notice to Malik demanding a public apology from him within 48 hours.

Madhav stated that the claim made by Malik are baseless, disgraceful, and utter falsehood. This is nothing but an attempt to influence, albeit maliciously, an ongoing CBI investigation into the matter related to Hydel Power Project. Madhav through legal notice stated, "Malik made untrue and defamatory statements to stay relevant in a political circle".

"You (Malik) the addressee are well known in the political circles, however, lately owing your fading popularity and relevance, and to stay relevant in the social life of this country, for the sake of gathering public attention through sensationalism you have made certain untrue, defamatory, and incriminating statements on the said YouTube channel in an interview on 08.04.2023 in conspiracy with the interviewer of a Youtube channel," the notice stated. Madhav also sought immediate issuance of an open and public apology from Malik within 48 hours of receipt of this Notice, for the mental agony and harassment faced by him.

A legal notice sent through Advocate Ayush Anand stated, "Malik deliberately and Maliciously conspired to defame my client Ram Madhav." It added, "In a conspiracy to defame my client the editors and interviewer have deliberately and maliciously defamed my client by imputing his involvement in some health insurance scheme."(ANI)

