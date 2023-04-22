Left Menu

"There is no crisis" in Manipur BJP: CM Biren Singh

He said one minister had taken a leave of absence, and three more are having medical treatment in Delhi.

ANI | Updated: 22-04-2023 08:06 IST | Created: 22-04-2023 08:06 IST
"There is no crisis" in Manipur BJP: CM Biren Singh
Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bharatiya Janata Party leader and Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Friday said that "there is no crisis" in the state BJP. He said one minister had taken a leave of absence, and three more are having medical treatment in Delhi.

"There is no crisis. One minister has taken a leave of absence from me, he went to Indore. Three of them are having medical treatment in Delhi. That's all. Everyone attended the (party) meeting," CM Biren Singh told reporters. On April 20, BJP MLA Paonam Brojen Singh from Wangjing Tentha Assembly Constituency tendered his resignation as Chairman of Manipur Development Society.

He was the third BJP MLA to resign from the administrative post in the past few weeks. He said he resigned due to "some personal grounds". "I tender my resignation from the post of chairman of Manipur Development Society (MDS) due to some personal grounds," Brojen stated in his resignation letter submitted to CM Biren Singh.

Earlier, on April 17, BJP MLA from Manipur's Langthabal Assembly constituency, Karam Shyam, resigned from the Chairman post of the Tourism Corporation of Manipur. Shyam who tendered his resignation letter to the state's Chief Minister Singh alleged of not been assigned any responsibility as the Chairman of the Tourism Corporation of Manipur.

Prior to that BJP MLA Thokchom Radheshyam Singh resigned as the adviser to Manipur's CM on April 13. In his resignation letter, Radheshyam also complained of "not being given any responsibility". (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
MP: Couple, their teenage daughter end lives by jumping before running train

MP: Couple, their teenage daughter end lives by jumping before running train

 India
2
Health News Roundup: WHO launches mRNA vaccine hub in Cape Town; People lost faith in childhood vaccines during COVID pandemic, UNICEF says and more

Health News Roundup: WHO launches mRNA vaccine hub in Cape Town; People lost...

 Global
3
ITC shares climb 2 pc; stands at 7th place in ranking of most valued domestic firms

ITC shares climb 2 pc; stands at 7th place in ranking of most valued domesti...

 India
4
Stunning images captured by innovative balloon-borne telescope

Stunning images captured by innovative balloon-borne telescope

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Urban Mobility: The Power of Technology-Driven Disruption

Powering the Pacific: How Containerized Energy Could Solve Energy Woes

Tech: A Blessing or a Curse?

Revolutionizing Higher Education: Can Technology Lead the Way?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023