PM Modi greets people on Akshay Tritiya

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted people on Akshay Tritiya, believed to be an auspicious day for starting new things and making purchases, on Saturday.

Noting that the festival is associated with charity and starting new things, Modi wished people happiness, prosperity and good health in a tweet.

In another tweet, he greeted people on the birth anniversary of saint Parshuram, worshipped by devouts across the country.

