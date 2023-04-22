Left Menu

Union Minister lodges complaint with EC against Shivakumar for taking 'bribe' from Congress candidates

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 22-04-2023 08:53 IST | Created: 22-04-2023 08:53 IST
Union Minister lodges complaint with EC against Shivakumar for taking 'bribe' from Congress candidates
Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje has demanded action against Congress state president D K Shivakumar for allegedly seeking bribe while issuing B-Forms to his party candidates ahead of filing nominations for the May 10 Assembly election in Karnataka.

Karandlaje, who is also the convener of the BJP's State Election Management Committee, alleged that Shivakumar has gone on record saying the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) has collected money from the ticket aspirants, in violation of the poll code.

The last date of filing nominations was on April 20 and the submitted papers were scrutinised by electoral officials on Friday.

"Shivakumar, who is also the authorised person to issue B-Forms for contesting elections, has gone on record and has openly stated that the KPCC has collected money from ticket aspirants of the Congress party,'' Karandlaje said in her complaint to the Chief Electoral Officer of Karnataka Manoj Kumar Meena.

The BJP leader sought appropriate action against the Congress leader as well as all the candidates of the party.

"This is nothing but bribery under the provisions of the Indian Penal Code and also a grave violation of the election laws and the Model Code of Conduct," Karandlaje, who is a Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare, stated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

