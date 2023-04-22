Left Menu

Andhra Pradesh Governor, CM wish people on Eid-Ul-Fitr

PTI | Amaravati | Updated: 22-04-2023
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy Image Credit: Wikimedia
Andhra Pradesh Governor S Abdul Nazeer and Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy extended Eid-Ul-Fitr (Ramzan) greetings to people of the state on Saturday.

Conveying his wishes, the Governor said Ramzan is a period of devotion, fasting, charity and self-accountability.

''On the solemn occasion of the culmination of the Holy month of Ramzan as Eid-ul-Fitr, I convey my warm greetings and good wishes to all the Muslim brethren in Andhra Pradesh,'' said Nazeer in a Raj Bhavan statement.

He observed that every Muslim gets closer to God during this month of forgiving, adding that the teachings of the holy Quran have shaped the society over the ages.

On this holy festival day, Nazeer, a retired Supreme Court judge, called on people to redeem the pledge to respect the dignity of all, including the sanctity of life and solemnity of all faiths.

Likewise, Chief Minister Reddy wished for the fulfillment of the prayers of Muslim brothers and hoped for the welfare of the state by the blessings of Allah.

According to Reddy, Ramzan is a great festival that takes away the vices, injustice and hatred in people.

