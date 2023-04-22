CM vows to 'gift' two Tripura seats to PM Modi in LS polls

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Saturday asserted that the state BJP is determined to ''gift two lotuses'' to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in next year's Lok Sabha elections.

The northeastern state has two Lok Sabha constituencies - West and East Tripura constituencies - which are being held by the ruling party.

"On the auspicious occasion of Akshay Tritiya, I have addressed party leaders and workers of various levels in a workshop on the booth empowerment campaign in the presence of BJP national secretary Asha Lakra," Saha said in a Facebook post.

"We are determined to gift two lotuses from Tripura to honourable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji by strengthening the organisation up to the booth level in the next Lok Sabha elections," the chief minister said.

He expressed hope that the party workers will play a big role in strengthening the organisation in order to achieve the goal of winning both the Lok Sabha seats.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi has helped the party in the 2023 Assembly elections in Tripura in all possible ways. Now is the time to gift him two Lok Sabha seats of the state," Tripura BJP president Rajib Bhattacharjee said at the workshop.

Union minister Pratima Bhoumik, MP Biplab Kumar Deb and other senior leaders were present at the event.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)