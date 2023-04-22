Left Menu

AAP leader Priyanka Kakkar appointed party's national chief spokesperson

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-04-2023 18:40 IST | Created: 22-04-2023 18:40 IST
AAP leader Priyanka Kakkar appointed party's national chief spokesperson
  • Country:
  • India

The AAP appointed senior leader Priyanka Kakkar as its new national chief spokesperson on Saturday, party officials said.

The decision was taken during a meeting of senior party leaders.

AAP national general secretary (Organisation) Sandeep Pathak handed over a certificate of appointment to Kakkar.

Kakkar has been associated with the AAP since 2013.

She was the AAP's Telangana observer from 2017 to 2019. She was also the legal head of the South Delhi parliamentary constituency and worked as an advisor to Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh from 2021 to 2023.

Kakkar served as the party's legal observer of Uttar Pradesh, where she was also a member of a monitoring committee constituted for the state organisation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
MP: Couple, their teenage daughter end lives by jumping before running train

MP: Couple, their teenage daughter end lives by jumping before running train

 India
2
Health News Roundup: WHO launches mRNA vaccine hub in Cape Town; People lost faith in childhood vaccines during COVID pandemic, UNICEF says and more

Health News Roundup: WHO launches mRNA vaccine hub in Cape Town; People lost...

 Global
3
ITC shares climb 2 pc; stands at 7th place in ranking of most valued domestic firms

ITC shares climb 2 pc; stands at 7th place in ranking of most valued domesti...

 India
4
SAIL-BSL enters into MoU with Telecommunications Consultants India Limited

SAIL-BSL enters into MoU with Telecommunications Consultants India Limited

India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Urban Mobility: The Power of Technology-Driven Disruption

Powering the Pacific: How Containerized Energy Could Solve Energy Woes

Tech: A Blessing or a Curse?

Revolutionizing Higher Education: Can Technology Lead the Way?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023