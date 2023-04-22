Take back "anti-labour" amendment to Factories Act, AIADMK tells DMK govt

The principal opposition AIADMK on Saturday demanded that the DMK regime repeal an amendment to the Factories Act, 1948 claiming it to be ''anti-labour 12-hour work a day'' and urged Chief Minister M K Stalin to give up ''anti-people measures.'' Hitting out at the DMK for double standards, the AIADMK said the amendment adopted on April 21 in the Assembly has dealt a severe blow to workers interests. Pointing to the Centre's ''Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions Code, 2020,'' AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami said it was made optional for States to implement it. Condemning the amendment as ''anti-labour 12-hour work a day,'' he said the government should immediately withdraw it. If this was not done, his party would take all steps to stall it considering the welfare of workers.

When he was the Leader of Opposition, M K Stalin the present Chief Minister had staunchly opposed the Code and its implementation in Tamil Nadu, Palaniswami said in a statement. Arguing against the implementation of the new provisions, Stalin had then given an ultimatum to the ''Amma's government'' led by him. ''Stalin should read his statement issued then.'' The AIADMK chief accused Stalin of following Joseph Goebbels that was about repeating lies to give it an appearance of truth. The Chief Minister should give up ''anti-people'' measures, he said. The DMK's allies themselves including the Left parties and Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi staged a walkout in the Assembly against the amendment and it shines light on the anti-labour tendency of the State government, he alleged. When the amendment Bill was passed, AIADMK members were not present in the House as they had staged a walkout earlier in the day. Palaniswami, also a former Chief Minister, said the DMK had opposed road projects and land acquisition while it was in opposition, which was only a drama. However, after assuming power it was now ''forcibly taking over lands,'' the AIADMK leader claimed. Referring to issues like NEET and land acquisition for public sector NLC, he claimed that the ruling DMK has given a ''surrender document'' to the Centre. On Friday, tabling the Bill to amend the Factories Act, 1948, Labour and Welfare Minister C V Ganesan said the State is the hub of major manufacturing companies and has the highest number of factories and industrial workers in the country.

''Representations were received from many industries and industry associations by the State government to bring out working hour reforms by making statutory provision for flexible working hours, citing the number of benefits it could bring for workers, especially women employees, industry and the economy as a whole,'' Ganesan said.

As per the statement of Objects and Reasons to the Bill, Section 127 of the Code enabled the State government to provide flexible working hours including aspects like overtime.

Industries Minister Thangam Thennarasu assured that the total working hours in a week would remain unchanged for the workers. They would now have the option to work for four days in a week and avail three days leave. ''This would immensely benefit women workers.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)