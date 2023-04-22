Left Menu

Condemns people who spread negativity: Piyush Goyal on Malik remarks

I completely condemn such people, he told reporters here.He was replying to a question about Malik in a media interview making critical remarks about the BJP-led Centre, especially regarding its handling of Jammu and Kashmir where he served as the last governor before the erstwhile state was bifurcated into Union territories.The Central Bureau of Investigation CBI has asked Malik to answer certain queries in connection with an alleged insurance scam in Jammu and Kashmir.

PTI | Rajkot | Updated: 22-04-2023 19:46 IST | Created: 22-04-2023 19:46 IST
Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Saturday said he condemns people who spread negativity and try to hinder the progress of the nation, alluding to critical remarks made by former Jammu and Kashmir governor Satya Pal Malik about the BJP-led central government. Goyal asserted that they are positive-thinking people.

''Unfortunately, some people always think negatively and all the time try to stall the country's progress by misleading people. I completely condemn such people,'' he told reporters here.

He was replying to a question about Malik in a media interview making critical remarks about the BJP-led Centre, especially regarding its handling of Jammu and Kashmir where he served as the last governor before the erstwhile state was bifurcated into Union territories.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has asked Malik to answer certain queries in connection with an alleged insurance scam in Jammu and Kashmir. This is the second time in seven months that Malik, who has served as the governor of various states, will be questioned by the federal agency. Malik was questioned by the CBI sleuths in October last year after he concluded his gubernatorial responsibilities in Bihar, Jammu and Kashmir, Goa and finally, Meghalaya. The CBI move comes barely a week after Malik gave an interview to ''The Wire'', in which he made critical remarks about the BJP-led Centre, especially regarding its handling of Jammu and Kashmir where he served as the last governor before the erstwhile state was bifurcated into Union territories. Malik and some Khap leaders held a protest at a police station in New Delhi on Saturday after not being allowed to hold a meeting at a south Delhi park as they lacked requisite permission, according to officials, who rejected reports that he was detained.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

