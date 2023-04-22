Assam Congress expels state youth president Angkita Dutta for 6 years for "anti-party activities"

Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) on Saturday expelled Assam youth president Dr Angkita Dutta from the party for six years for "anti-party activities". The order was issued after Dutta levelled a series of allegations against Indian Youth Congress (IYC) President Srinivas BV and his IYC secretary in-charge Vardhan Yadav accusing them of "harassing" and "discriminating" against her for the past 6 months.

APCC President Bhupen Kumar Borah on Thursday issued a show-cause notice to Angkita Dutta and sought an explanation in a short time. The show cause notice came hours after Angkita Dutta filed a complaint against Srinivas BV at Dispur police station in Guwahati. According to Assam Police, a case was registered at Dispur Police Station under sections 509, 294, 341, 352, 354, 354A (iv), 506 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) Read With (RW) Section 67 of The Information Technology Act.

A top source of the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) told ANI that APCC on Thursday issued a show cause notice to Angkita Dutta and gave her two days' time for her reply. On April 18, taking to Twitter, Angkita Dutta said, "@IYC President @srinivasiyc has continually harnessed me and was discriminating on the basis of my gender. My values and education doesn't allow me anymore. The leadership has played deaf ears despite bring front of them MANY TIMES @RahulGandhi @kcvenugopalmp @priyankagandhi".

"I am a four generations congressmen. I have contest internal organisation twice, make booth committee, beaten by police. My education from Pol Sc to LLB in Delhi Uni, to PhD in Guwahati University. We keep quiet for the sake of the party. But harassment doesn't stop by Srinivas," she said in a tweet. (ANI)

