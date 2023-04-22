Left Menu

Punjab CM Mann greets people on Eid, offers prayers at Eidgah in Jalandhar

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 22-04-2023 20:01 IST | Created: 22-04-2023 20:01 IST
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday extended his greetings on Eid-ul-Fitr and also offered prayers for peace and prosperity of the state at an Eidgah in Jalandhar.

Eid-ul-Fitr marks the end of the fasting month of Ramzan.

Addressing people on the occasion, Mann said, ''I am extremely honoured to be among you. May the unity and brotherhood of Punjab always prevail.'' Punjab is the land of gurus and martyrs, he said. ''Our gurus have taught us love, brotherhood and to stand by the truth. That is why the seeds of violence and hatred can never flourish here in Punjab,'' he said in a statement here.

''I have never done politics of caste and religion. Before, as an MP from Sangrur, and now as the chief minister of Punjab, I have always worked for the welfare of the people.'' Mann also stressed on his government's aim of bringing equality in society by providing good education to all children and equal opportunities to the youths with common backgrounds. ''Progress of any society is only possible through quality education,'' he added.

